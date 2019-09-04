Encompass Health (EHC) At $61.10 Forms Bottom; Shapiro Capital Management Lowered Amc Networks (AMCX) Position By $15.77 Billion

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) formed multiple bottom with $57.43 target or 6.00% below today’s $61.10 share price. Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has $6.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.1. About 19,805 shares traded. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 13.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 15/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH: PACT TO BUY CAMELLIA HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – SEES 2018 MAINTENANCE CAPEX $130 MLN TO $150 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Encompass Health Completes Acquisition Of Camellia Healthcare; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.85; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE RANGES FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Encompass Health Sees Deal Closing in 2Q; 23/03/2018 – Encompass Health announces annual stockholder meeting date; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – COMPANY IS INCREASING ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE RANGES FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Encompass Health Home Health & Hospice named to 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For; 13/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP SEES 2018 NET OPER REVS OF $4,080 MLN TO $4,190 MLN – PRESENTATION SLIDES

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased Amc Networks Inc. (AMCX) stake by 13.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc analyzed 277,841 shares as Amc Networks Inc. (AMCX)'s stock declined 9.37%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 1.73 million shares with $98.24B value, down from 2.01M last quarter. Amc Networks Inc. now has $2.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 65,068 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encompass Health Corporation has $7500 highest and $7000 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 18.38% above currents $61.1 stock price. Encompass Health Corporation had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital upgraded Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. EHC’s profit will be $88.78M for 16.97 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Encompass Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl invested in 43,928 shares. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability invested in 41,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 396,914 shares stake. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 141,397 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7.47M are owned by Clearbridge Ltd Com. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 82,000 shares. Parkside Finance State Bank & Tru accumulated 5,530 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Alps Advisors invested in 6,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management stated it has 29,057 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 233 were accumulated by Huntington Natl Bank.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Gregg Seibert, Vice Chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company, MSG Networks and AMC Networks, to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference – Nasdaq" on August 28, 2019

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 21.40% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.15 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $92.88 million for 6.92 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.00% negative EPS growth.