Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

We are contrasting Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) and Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Hospitals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encompass Health Corporation 62 1.47 N/A 3.11 19.57 Surgery Partners Inc. 11 0.23 N/A -4.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Encompass Health Corporation and Surgery Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Encompass Health Corporation and Surgery Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encompass Health Corporation 0.00% 24% 5.9% Surgery Partners Inc. 0.00% -25.4% -3%

Risk and Volatility

Encompass Health Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. Surgery Partners Inc. has a 2.46 beta and it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Encompass Health Corporation are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Surgery Partners Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Surgery Partners Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Encompass Health Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Encompass Health Corporation and Surgery Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encompass Health Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Surgery Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Encompass Health Corporation’s consensus target price is $71, while its potential upside is 9.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Encompass Health Corporation and Surgery Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.6% and 98.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Encompass Health Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Surgery Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encompass Health Corporation -3.77% -1.01% -7.74% -17.03% -3.19% -1.54% Surgery Partners Inc. -2.25% -7.29% -20.5% -26.76% -47.32% 6.54%

For the past year Encompass Health Corporation has -1.54% weaker performance while Surgery Partners Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Encompass Health Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Surgery Partners Inc.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast, Oklahoma, and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy. This segment's hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patients' physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. As of January 2, 2018, Encompass Health Corporation operated 127 hospitals, and 235 home health and hospice agencies in 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management. The companyÂ’s surgical hospitals also provide acute care services, such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care; and a suite of ancillary services, which consist of a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, anesthesia services, optical services, and specialty pharmacy services. It also operates optical laboratory that manufactures eyewear. As of March 9, 2017, it operated approximately 150 locations in 29 states, including surgical facilities, physician practices, and urgent care facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.