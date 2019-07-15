Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) and Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Comparing side by side

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) and Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) have been rivals in the Hospitals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encompass Health Corporation 62 1.46 N/A 3.11 19.57 Select Medical Holdings Corporation 15 0.41 N/A 1.07 13.59

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Encompass Health Corporation and Select Medical Holdings Corporation. Select Medical Holdings Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Encompass Health Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Encompass Health Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Select Medical Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Encompass Health Corporation and Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encompass Health Corporation 0.00% 24% 5.9% Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.77 shows that Encompass Health Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Select Medical Holdings Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Encompass Health Corporation are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Select Medical Holdings Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Encompass Health Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Encompass Health Corporation and Select Medical Holdings Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encompass Health Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Encompass Health Corporation has a consensus price target of $71, and a 10.27% upside potential. Select Medical Holdings Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 average price target and a 31.24% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Select Medical Holdings Corporation is looking more favorable than Encompass Health Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Encompass Health Corporation and Select Medical Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.6% and 76.3%. Encompass Health Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, Select Medical Holdings Corporation has 7.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encompass Health Corporation -3.77% -1.01% -7.74% -17.03% -3.19% -1.54% Select Medical Holdings Corporation -0.27% 0.07% -5.39% -25.23% -19.89% -5.02%

For the past year Encompass Health Corporation was less bearish than Select Medical Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Encompass Health Corporation beats Select Medical Holdings Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast, Oklahoma, and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy. This segment's hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patients' physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. As of January 2, 2018, Encompass Health Corporation operated 127 hospitals, and 235 home health and hospice agencies in 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.