Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) and Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) Comparing side by side

As Hospitals businesses, Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) and Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encompass Health Corporation 62 1.72 97.13M 3.11 20.56 Quorum Health Corporation 1 0.05 22.58M -4.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Encompass Health Corporation and Quorum Health Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) and Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encompass Health Corporation 155,482,631.66% 24% 5.9% Quorum Health Corporation 1,836,668,293.48% 176.8% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Encompass Health Corporation are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Quorum Health Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Quorum Health Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Encompass Health Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Encompass Health Corporation and Quorum Health Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encompass Health Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Quorum Health Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Encompass Health Corporation has a consensus target price of $71.75, and a 14.89% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.5% of Encompass Health Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 89.7% of Quorum Health Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Encompass Health Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6% of Quorum Health Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encompass Health Corporation -4.62% 2.05% 1.38% -4.27% -13.08% 3.47% Quorum Health Corporation 12.16% 21.17% -17.41% -45.57% -65.63% -42.56%

For the past year Encompass Health Corporation has 3.47% stronger performance while Quorum Health Corporation has -42.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Encompass Health Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Quorum Health Corporation.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast, Oklahoma, and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy. This segment's hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patients' physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. As of January 2, 2018, Encompass Health Corporation operated 127 hospitals, and 235 home health and hospice agencies in 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its general hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers. The company, through its subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, LLC, provides management advisory and consulting services to non-affiliated hospitals. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or leased 36 hospitals with an aggregate of approximately 3,459 licensed beds in 16 states. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.