Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) is a company in the Hospitals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Encompass Health Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.70% of all Hospitals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Encompass Health Corporation has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.88% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Encompass Health Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encompass Health Corporation 155,507,524.82% 24.00% 5.90% Industry Average 23.29% 67.27% 7.18%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Encompass Health Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Encompass Health Corporation 97.13M 62 20.56 Industry Average 131.76M 565.77M 40.32

Encompass Health Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Encompass Health Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Encompass Health Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encompass Health Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 2.00 2.53

The peers have a potential upside of 121.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Encompass Health Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encompass Health Corporation -4.62% 2.05% 1.38% -4.27% -13.08% 3.47% Industry Average 8.10% 12.70% 10.45% 36.23% 42.40% 34.22%

For the past year Encompass Health Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Encompass Health Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Encompass Health Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.38 and has 1.28 Quick Ratio. Encompass Health Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Encompass Health Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Encompass Health Corporation is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.85. Competitively, Encompass Health Corporation’s peers are 37.44% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Dividends

Encompass Health Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Encompass Health Corporation’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Encompass Health Corporation.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast, Oklahoma, and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy. This segment's hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patients' physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. As of January 2, 2018, Encompass Health Corporation operated 127 hospitals, and 235 home health and hospice agencies in 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.