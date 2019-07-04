Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) and HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Comparison side by side

Both Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) and HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) compete on a level playing field in the Hospitals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encompass Health Corporation 62 1.44 N/A 3.11 19.57 HCA Healthcare Inc. 130 1.00 N/A 9.23 13.35

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Encompass Health Corporation and HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA Healthcare Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Encompass Health Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Encompass Health Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than HCA Healthcare Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encompass Health Corporation 0.00% 24% 5.9% HCA Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -70.5% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

Encompass Health Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. HCA Healthcare Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Encompass Health Corporation is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival HCA Healthcare Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. HCA Healthcare Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Encompass Health Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Encompass Health Corporation and HCA Healthcare Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encompass Health Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 HCA Healthcare Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Encompass Health Corporation has a 12.13% upside potential and an average target price of $71. On the other hand, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s potential upside is 15.97% and its consensus target price is $160.25. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, HCA Healthcare Inc. is looking more favorable than Encompass Health Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.6% of Encompass Health Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 72.9% of HCA Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Encompass Health Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of HCA Healthcare Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encompass Health Corporation -3.77% -1.01% -7.74% -17.03% -3.19% -1.54% HCA Healthcare Inc. -1.53% -3.08% -12.57% -14.43% 21.03% -1.02%

For the past year HCA Healthcare Inc. has weaker performance than Encompass Health Corporation

Summary

HCA Healthcare Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Encompass Health Corporation.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast, Oklahoma, and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy. This segment's hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patients' physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. As of January 2, 2018, Encompass Health Corporation operated 127 hospitals, and 235 home health and hospice agencies in 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling. In addition, the company operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 166 general, acute care hospitals with 43,778 licensed beds; 3 psychiatric hospitals with 412 licensed beds; and 1 rehabilitation hospital, as well as 118 freestanding surgery centers. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.