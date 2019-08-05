Encompass Capital Advisors Upped Marathon Oil (MRO) Holding; Dean Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) by $361,184

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 5.76M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 127,702 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.66 million shares to 6.63M shares, valued at $55.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 2.68M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 76,060 shares to 35,430 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 51,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,435 shares, and cut its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

