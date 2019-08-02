Encompass Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in First Solar (FSLR) by $18.24 Million; Blume Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Applied Materials (AMAT)

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 350,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 249,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18M, down from 600,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.65. About 1.30 million shares traded or 13.05% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 16/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $81; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 4.39 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares to 700 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests reported 0.42% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bonness Enterprises invested in 1.26% or 49,000 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na accumulated 46,278 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 230,373 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 500 shares. Old National Retail Bank In holds 7,331 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Arrowstreet Lp owns 2.60M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.88% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 601,981 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.02% or 403,038 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Service Advsrs owns 197,903 shares. The California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Smithfield Trust Com has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management Grp reported 0.04% stake. Twin Cap Mgmt Inc reported 61,530 shares stake. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.64 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 15,532 are held by Utd Automobile Association. Scott & Selber Incorporated holds 36,231 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial has 0.02% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 331,854 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 4,300 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp holds 1.09 million shares. Clean Yield Grp invested 0.22% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 15,300 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc has 42,461 shares. 307,802 are owned by Trillium Asset Management Lc. Smithfield Tru Communication has 1,810 shares.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 36,589 shares to 286,589 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

