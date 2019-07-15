Encompass Capital Advisors Raised Position in Continental Resources (CLR) as Stock Declined; Ra Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) as Stock Price Declined

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 738,616 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with ldera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 148.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.35M, up from 711,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. It closed at $40.99 lastly. It is down 38.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS

Since January 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $157,680 activity. $49,250 worth of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was sold by STAAB THOMAS R II. The insider ASELAGE STEVE bought $10,710.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 61,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs reported 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 116,320 shares. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,470 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny, New York-based fund reported 16,001 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 46,268 shares. Ra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.04% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 8.66 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,092 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.01% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Barclays Pcl owns 105,825 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Dafna Management Limited Liability Company holds 498,415 shares. Aqr Cap Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management owns 12,202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Kbc Group Nv reported 86,955 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 134 shares. Illinois-based North Star Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 1.72 million shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.41% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nordea Inv Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 2,513 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 46,466 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.38% or 391,460 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Sei reported 2,551 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 33,546 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. On Thursday, February 21 the insider Hamm Harold bought $39.32 million.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 1.02M shares to 862,056 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 297,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

