Encompass Capital Advisors Raised Anadarko Pete (APC) Position by $2.73 Million; Stock Rose; Great Lakes Advisors Lifted Schwab Charles (SCHW) Holding by $2.25 Million as Stock Price Declined

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 170.84% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 53,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 116,897 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 63,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.68 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video)

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What ConocoPhillips Is (And Is Not) Doing With Its Massive Free Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Carl Icahn toughens his stance in board member fight with Occidental Petroleum – New York Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schwab’s USAA Acquisition Is A Win – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

