Encompass Capital Advisors Position In World Fuel Svcs (INT) Was Increased; General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose While Ecofin LTD Trimmed by $6.25 Million Its Position

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 78.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 694,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,541 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 36.98M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS finds buyer for wind portfolio interest; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss $1.15B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 232,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 611,344 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66M, up from 378,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 576,371 shares traded or 3.54% up from the average. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management invested in 0.02% or 10,249 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc stated it has 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 18,059 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability holds 0% or 719 shares. First Natl Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,682 shares. Rampart Invest Management Company accumulated 126,602 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 436,711 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc holds 166,069 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 12,950 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Indiana Tru Invest Com owns 14,410 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 26,476 shares in its portfolio. Jd Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 32,500 shares. Maryland Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ipg Ltd has 26,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 19,900 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.65 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Lp has 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 29,068 shares. Mason Street Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 35,720 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 59,064 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 0.03% or 51,345 shares. Moreover, Art Ltd has 0.07% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 39,696 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Mgmt Group has invested 0.02% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Guggenheim Cap Limited invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd owns 8,873 shares. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.07% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Advisory Ser Ntwk Llc accumulated 167 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Com accumulated 18,703 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 685 are held by Adirondack Co. Sterling Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT).

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 205,761 shares to 849,551 shares, valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 297,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).