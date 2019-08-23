Encompass Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in Marathon Oil (MRO); As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Westwood Management Lowered Position by $666,900

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 7.66M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 496,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.52 million, down from 501,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 20.93M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares to 169,650 shares, valued at $30.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Inv Grp Limited Company invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 26,513 shares in its portfolio. Temasek (Private) Limited holds 19,536 shares. Greenbrier Ptnrs Capital Limited Co invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 35,844 are owned by Sns Fincl Limited Company. The New York-based Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Markston Interest Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 353,729 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 1,935 shares. Schaller Invest Grp Inc Inc reported 3,850 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 1.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fairview Capital Invest Ltd reported 29,495 shares stake. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Company invested in 3.75% or 135,345 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 69 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Ltd has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft hires Samsung vet as healthcare head – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Oil unit production costs fell to lowest ever during Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Oil – Thoughts On Q1 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s Why Marathon Oil Stock Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.