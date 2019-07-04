Encompass Capital Advisors Increases Position in Anadarko Pete (APC); As Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Stock Price Declined, Route One Investment Company LP Boosted Its Position

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 4.36M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.70 million, up from 9.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 106,204 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 12.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Capital owns 5,083 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Smithfield Trust Com accumulated 3,260 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 17,722 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has 0.65% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 104,075 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability owns 4.25M shares. 226,500 were reported by Guinness Asset Ltd. Stifel invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Pettee Invsts owns 13,165 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Com accumulated 50 shares.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp by 2.68 million shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 260,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,213 shares, and cut its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy That Could Be Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 06/25/2019: RCON,QES,OXY,WES,APC,OKE,ET,EPD – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron/Anadarko Deal: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,000 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $260.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.