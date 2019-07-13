Encompass Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Continental Resources (CLR); Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Upped by $732,195 as Valuation Rose

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 148.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.35 million, up from 711,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44B market cap company. It closed at $40.99 lastly. It is down 38.24% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880 on Wednesday, June 5.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp by 2.68 million shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.