Encompass Capital Advisors Increased Its World Fuel Svcs (INT) Holding by $6.51 Million; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 575,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.17 million, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.53. About 662,448 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 232,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 611,344 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66M, up from 378,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 444,509 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 8,873 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 78 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc reported 70,839 shares stake. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Verition Fund Management Ltd accumulated 109,500 shares. Parkside Fin Bankshares Trust accumulated 2,161 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.04% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Campbell Co Adviser Limited accumulated 7,466 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 416,875 shares. Kestrel Invest owns 255,150 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 93,567 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 40,111 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De has 351,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 260,656 shares to 319,213 shares, valued at $15.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.66M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

