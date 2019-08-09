Encompass Capital Advisors Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) Lowered by $18.79 Million as Share Value Declined; As Wal (WMT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $3.33 Million

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 34,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 17,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 52,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.57M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – Fin24: Walmart close to $12bn-plus deal for Naspers-linked Flipkart; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 12/04/2018 – WMT FLORIDA INVESTMENT PART OF CO’S CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR FY `19; 03/04/2018 – Walmart’s Global Money-Wiring Platform Comes Four Years AFter Domestic Money-Transfer Service Walmart2Walmart; 23/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 19/04/2018 – Walmart: There’s A ‘Real Need’ for This Company — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, lmprovements and Innovations in 2018; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 28/04/2018 – Asda Grew From Humble Roots to Attract Walmart, Sainsbury; 18/04/2018 – WALMART TO DOUBLE EV CHARGING SITES TO TOTAL OVER 1000

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58M, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 8.57M shares traded or 2.01% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.46 billion for 22.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 10,655 shares to 32,373 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 36,589 shares to 286,589 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cactus Inc by 174,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

