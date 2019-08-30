Encompass Capital Advisors Has Upped Continental Resources (CLR) Position by $46.66 Million as Share Price Declined; American International Group Holds Stake in Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 148.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.35M, up from 711,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 1.11M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% . The institutional investor held 38,212 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 24,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Gibraltar Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 42,317 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Rev $257M-$267M; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.26

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Management Limited stated it has 54,133 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 14,647 shares. 74,120 were accumulated by Essex Investment Com Limited Com. State Street Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ranger Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nomura Hldg Inc invested in 0% or 20,000 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Sir Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 118,374 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Numerixs Invest invested 0.14% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Carlson Limited Partnership owns 902,600 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Lc owns 0.78% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 464,537 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.02% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 6,390 shares. 20,100 are owned by Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $39,880 was made by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 223,598 shares to 402,959 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 350,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,390 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 29,878 shares to 67,829 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown (Plus) Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 14,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,147 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).