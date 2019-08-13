Encompass Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) as Market Value Declined; Axiom International Investors Position in John Bean Technologies (JBT) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, down from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 5.13M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 19,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 19,828 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 39,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 82,445 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15,709 shares to 172,934 shares, valued at $42.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

