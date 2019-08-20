Encompass Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Enerplus (ERF) by $13.30 Million as Stock Price Declined; Capital Planning Advisors Boosted Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Shares Declined

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 26,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 20,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.08. About 975,572 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64 million, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 448,066 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 384,985 shares. Highland Capital Lc invested in 0.55% or 55,790 shares. Boston Prns invested in 1.28% or 7.50M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.28% or 274,918 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 7,681 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,193 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc invested in 0.22% or 41,487 shares. Cadinha And Lc has 4,545 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Orrstown Financial Serv has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.88% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Quadrant Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Saratoga Rech & Investment Mgmt has 725,580 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 76,380 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Tech +2.5% after raising outlook for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,989 shares to 10,536 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,083 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enerplus Announces Cash Dividend for July 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “If You Like Growth, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus: The Recent Weakness Is Unjustified – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.