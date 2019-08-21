Encompass Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $35.97 Million as Shares Rose; Aristotle Capital Management Raised Its Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Stake by $8.20 Million; Stock Value Rose

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 71,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.58M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.52. About 150,246 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.28. About 607,012 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

