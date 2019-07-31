Encompass Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Position in World Fuel Svcs (INT) by $6.51 Million as Share Value Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Trust Co Of Vermont Has Cut Its Stake by $823,920

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 232,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 611,344 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, up from 378,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 575,378 shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 10,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,337 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, down from 212,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.32 billion market cap company. It closed at $67.18 lastly. It is down 25.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,852 shares to 19,600 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens State Bank & Tru reported 11,336 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 2,290 were reported by First Mercantile Tru. Geode Mgmt Limited Com owns 21.40M shares. Lathrop Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Toth Advisory holds 1.05% or 55,546 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 5,365 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,200 shares. Bollard Limited reported 3,993 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt owns 13,003 shares. Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 0.54% or 43,966 shares. Patten & Patten Tn owns 175,540 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Crawford Counsel Incorporated has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dana Investment Advsr has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 35,296 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.40 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

