Encompass Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Continental Resources (CLR) Stake by $46.66 Million; Stock Value Declined; Whittier Trust Co Has Increased Pepsico Com (PEP) Stake by $307,684 as Market Value Rose

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 148.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.35M, up from 711,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 2.45M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 274,611 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.65M, up from 272,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 58,176 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 0.06% or 553,500 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division reported 76,505 shares. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 20,000 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc holds 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 9,619 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Co reported 39,100 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 10,156 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 100,002 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Lp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). North Star Inv Corp holds 200 shares. Cibc reported 23,285 shares. Capital Growth Mngmt LP invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.45 million shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $25.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,056 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 22,366 shares to 254,835 shares, valued at $26.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 98,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,239 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv holds 509,922 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 2,741 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,875 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Financial Management Professionals holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,920 shares. Ci Invests stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Prudential Financial reported 3.55 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. 2,767 were reported by Fcg Advsrs Limited Company. Moreover, Grimes & Com Inc has 0.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 465,812 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 0.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,796 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hwg Hldgs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 18 shares. Jennison Lc reported 0% stake. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,210 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 9,430 shares.