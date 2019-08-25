Encompass Capital Advisors Has Raised Continental Resources (CLR) Holding; Nvidia (NVDA) Position Has Boosted by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 10,474 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 7,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 148.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.35M, up from 711,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 2.45M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 14,164 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca accumulated 0.43% or 2,837 shares. Westpac Corp reported 76,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) holds 0.74% or 6,125 shares. Geode Limited Liability owns 7.76 million shares. 10,770 are held by Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.35% or 28,672 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.05% or 7,520 shares. 13,299 were accumulated by Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership. Boothbay Fund has invested 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Holderness Invs holds 0.59% or 6,901 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.43% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 17,405 shares. Estabrook Mgmt reported 1,635 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crypto Lifeline Means You Shouldnâ€™t Give Up on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “It Looks Like Nvidia Stock Is Shaking out of its Downturn – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, PCG, GOSS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “32 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reviewing Continental Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II.