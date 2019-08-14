Encompass Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $35.97 Million; Qvt Financial LP Lowered Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $659,016

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.31% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $93.01. About 330,931 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 756,131 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Toth Finance Advisory accumulated 70 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 30,019 shares. Goelzer reported 0.18% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 286,882 shares. At Bancshares holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 21,334 shares. 1,024 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company. Shine Advisory Svcs has 125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 37,800 shares. Adage Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 323,920 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4 shares. Illinois-based Alyeska Investment LP has invested 0.57% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Community National Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.40 million shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. Shares for $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D..

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 174,217 shares to 980,652 shares, valued at $34.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 60,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L by 119,716 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).