Encompass Capital Advisors Has Lowered Enerplus (ERF) Position as Share Price Declined; Brf Sa (BRFS) Position Upped by Gramercy Funds Management Llc

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 2.88 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 23/04/2018 – BRF SAYS CEO JOSE AURELIO DRUMMOND JR RESIGNED; 05/03/2018 – Brazil investigators say BRF food inspection fraud started in 2012; 16/04/2018 – New board of Brazil’s BRF likely to keep top executives; 05/03/2018 – Ex-CEO of Brazil’s BRF arrested in ‘Weak Flesh’ food safety probe; 18/04/2018 – PENSION FUND PREVI SAYS IT SUPPORTS NOMINATION OF PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BRF; 16/03/2018 – BRF SAYS AGRICULTURE MINISTRY HAS SCHEDULED MEETING NEXT WEEK IN BRUSSELS TO CLARIFY, REVIEW MEASURES – STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by BRF S.A. (BRFS); 06/04/2018 – BRF BOARD PROPOSES ALTERNATIVE SLATE WITH FURLAN AS CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BRF S.A. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TO BA2/AAA.AR QUICKFOOD’S GUARANTEED NOTES’ RATINGS, NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64 million, down from 8.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 1.66 million shares traded or 50.00% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ERF’s profit will be $49.97M for 7.87 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 1.06 million shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $79.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.