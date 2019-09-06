Encompass Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Position by $2.73 Million; Credit Agricole S A Stake in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Has Decreased by $546,000

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $878,000, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.46M market cap company. The stock increased 5.09% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 866,911 shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 173.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC)

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 88.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.53 per share. REGI’s profit will be $2.34 million for 58.96 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.97% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 18,298 shares to 79,475 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 21,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 205,761 shares to 849,551 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 356,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.