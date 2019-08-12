Encompass Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding in Enerplus (ERF) by $13.30 Million; Park Circle Co Lowered Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $368,000

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 1.82 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64 million, down from 8.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 541,629 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Natural Resources and Enerplus among Energy/Materials gainers; ProPetro and Chaparral Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “If You Like Growth, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 2.17M shares to 3.88 million shares, valued at $40.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Eastern Financial Bank reported 64,319 shares stake. Moreover, Omers Administration has 1.47% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nordea Invest Ab holds 1.12M shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.12% or 65,732 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lipe & Dalton has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2,100 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners reported 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Oh holds 0.81% or 27,323 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp holds 386,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Accredited Investors Inc has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Butensky And Cohen Financial Security has invested 1.84% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.34% stake. Covington Cap invested in 130,890 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Premier Asset Management Limited Com reported 16,960 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.68 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Coca-Cola Trade – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Coca-Cola (KO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola Isn’t Pricing In Growth Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Company: No Longer Your ‘Classic Coke’ Value Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.