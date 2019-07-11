Encompass Capital Advisors Decreased Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $35.97 Million; Shares Rose; U S G (USG) Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not a fan of building materials company USG’s board of directors; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Gebr. Knauf Submits Non-Binding Proposal to Buy USG for $42/Share; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – ON MAY 4, GEBR. KNAUF KG, USG ENTERED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH USG AGREED TO GIVE CERTAIN NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION TO KNAUF; 24/04/2018 – USG Boral enters a four-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity International in Asia-Pacific; 12/04/2018 – USG: KNAUF PROPOSAL SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW USG’S INTRINSIC VALUE; 10/04/2018 – Knauf urges USG investors to snub building products maker’s board nominees; 26/03/2018 – USG BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM KNAUF; 08/03/2018 – USG REAFFIRMS YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – USG Corporation Employee Honored with Prestigious Industry Award; 30/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Hldrs Vote “AGAINST” All Four USG Director Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.68. About 1.10M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $14.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 154,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 10,450 shares stake. Avalon Advisors Ltd has 31,427 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hodges Cap Mgmt reported 89,466 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 90 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 130,598 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Company accumulated 47,357 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund stated it has 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Alps Advsrs reported 4,009 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.01% or 16,402 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 105,515 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,186 shares in its portfolio. Fruth invested in 2,301 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.01% stake. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 11,509 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $336.00M for 13.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares to 187,000 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 178,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.