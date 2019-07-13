Encompass Capital Advisors Cut First Solar (FSLR) Holding by $18.24 Million as Share Value Rose; Quantitative Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $6.47 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 389.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 380,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 478,300 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 97,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 4.23 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 350,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 249,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18M, down from 600,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.98. About 515,964 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Arctech Solar Shipped 46MWp Mounting Structure to First Solar’s Gunma Project in Japan; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,200 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 36,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,000 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 36,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 104.35% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $2.11 million for 824.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.64 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.13% EPS growth.