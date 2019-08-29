Encompass Capital Advisors Boosted Stake in Continental Resources (CLR) by $46.66 Million; Partners Group Holding Ag Holds Position in Apollo Global Management (APO)

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 1.40 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC; 13/03/2018 – ELLIOTT, APOLLO SAID TO BE AMONG FIRMS WORKING ON MARKET FIXES; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Apollo Hospitals, Aster DM, Narayan Health initial bidders for Seven Hills hospitals – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Children’s Hospitals Performs World’s First DUCTAL Stenting on the Smallest Baby; 05/03/2018 U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Vectra Co. Announces Completion Of The Sale Of Its EaglePicher Technologies Business To Affiliates Of GTCR; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Gets Stung on Quarterly Declines in ADT, Athene; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 148.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.35 million, up from 711,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 2.30M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.55 million shares. Select Equity Gp Lp accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0% of the stock. 249,192 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Usca Ria Lc holds 0.24% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 39,108 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.87% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Markel Corp invested in 0.47% or 990,500 shares. Cheyne Management (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Sigma Planning holds 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 28,341 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc accumulated 21,448 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 12,853 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Company invested in 33,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 44,689 shares to 246,983 shares, valued at $41.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 10,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,955 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apollo Global Management – Bargain With Huge Upside And 6.8% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Apollo Global Management (APO) Approached TEGNA (TGNA) About Sale Earlier This Year – DJ – StreetInsider.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Liberty Tax, Vitamin Shoppe, Salesforce, Roper, Permira, – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.53 million shares to 981,407 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 260,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,213 shares, and cut its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources CEO urges lower oil production from U.S., OPEC – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 25,525 were reported by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Co Savings Bank reported 6,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 553,500 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Company Tx has 0.21% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Advisors Asset Management holds 0.02% or 19,924 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 142 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. Price Michael F holds 270,000 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 86,955 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0% or 17,870 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 9,186 shares. Viking Fund Lc reported 58,000 shares stake.