Encompass Capital Advisors Boosted Its Marathon Oil (MRO) Stake by $36.36 Million; Share Value Declined; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered by $202.93 Million Its Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.74M, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 39,750 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 2.07 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares to 5.58M shares, valued at $725.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WABCO Shareholders Approve $7 Billion Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Signs Global Long-Term Agreement with Daimler to Supply its Next Generation Automated Manual Transmission Control Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Vertex One Asset Mngmt reported 0.71% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). The New York-based Tower Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability stated it has 41,098 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). East Coast Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 7,882 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co reported 18,491 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 24,600 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 16,875 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp reported 42,574 shares stake. Robotti Robert reported 5,000 shares stake. Amer Trust Investment Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 18,305 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 66,560 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds has invested 0.24% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Andra Ap owns 48,800 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.06% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets has 701,728 shares. First Trust Lp holds 462,641 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 48,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,875 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 2.90 million shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 1,148 shares. Swiss Financial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.78M shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 9,968 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 31,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Products Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 529,923 shares. Raymond James Na holds 19,162 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jnba holds 0.01% or 2,025 shares.