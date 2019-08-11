Encompass Capital Advisors Boosted Its Continental Resources (CLR) Stake by $46.66 Million; Share Price Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Drexel Morgan & Company Lifted Holding by $429,600 as Market Valuation Declined

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 148.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.35 million, up from 711,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 1.56M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 28,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 11.72M shares traded or 11.02% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.62% stake. Kempen Capital Management Nv reported 1.63% stake. Farmers, a Ohio-based fund reported 117,918 shares. Moreover, Btc Capital has 0.87% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 67,814 shares. Tompkins Corporation stated it has 86,017 shares. Korea Investment reported 2.92M shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 21,761 shares in its portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,760 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Svcs Inc stated it has 207,852 shares. Wms Prtnrs Lc has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 32,742 are owned by Martin Tn. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 1.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peavine Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 12,064 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Comerica Natl Bank invested in 5,869 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 1,235 shares. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 150 shares. Birchview Capital LP invested in 8,000 shares. Moreover, Highland Mngmt Lp has 0.41% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 148,700 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Victory Incorporated reported 0% stake. 16,225 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Da Davidson & accumulated 8,904 shares. Guggenheim Lc owns 12,017 shares. Texas-based Texas Capital Fincl Bank Tx has invested 0.87% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Castleark Management Ltd Co has 0.78% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Beddow Inc reported 63,702 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. $39,880 worth of stock was bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.66M shares to 6.63M shares, valued at $55.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 205,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 849,551 shares, and cut its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc.