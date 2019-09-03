Encana (Put) (ECA) Stock Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Its Stake by $1.66 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Decreased Holding by $612,810 as Share Value Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 85,006 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 94,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 3.42 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (ECA) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 237,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 287,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Encana Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 15.78M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 13.01 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $209.61 million for 6.83 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.