Encana (Put) (ECA) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Position as Stock Rose; As Verisign (VRSN) Market Valuation Rose, Trb Advisors LP Increased Stake by $10.14 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (ECA) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 237,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 287,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Encana Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 13.43 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $213.88. About 278,314 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Focus On Energy: EnCana Poised To Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Natural Gas Stock Picks for July – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana +4% as Q4 earnings, production come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Favorite Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alberta gas firms propose limiting output in exchange for royalty credits – FP – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $281.79M for 5.18 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.