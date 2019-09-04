Encana (Put) (ECA) Holder Cibc World Markets Has Upped Stake by $4.29 Million; Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin (SPWH) Holding Raised by Putnam Investments Llc

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (ECA) by 218.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 613,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 894,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 281,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 18.18 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin (SPWH) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 145,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 487,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 341,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 992,485 shares traded or 216.84% up from the average. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWH); 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 4Q Adj EPS 20c; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss $5.83M; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Provide for $40 Million Term Loan; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO John Schaefer to Retire; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE NAMES PRESIDENT AND COO BARKER AS CEO; 05/03/2018 Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Will No Longer Be Subject to Fincl Ratio Covenants in Its Debt Agreements; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S: CREDIT PACT AMENDED, NEW $40M TERM LOAN

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd by 589,000 shares to 12.55 million shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 22,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,125 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 40,102 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $92.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,339 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).