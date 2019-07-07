Encana (ECA) Valuation Rose While Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake; As Carmax (KMX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Decreased Holding by $360,939

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 15.19M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 1.28 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.63M for 16.51 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 182,575 shares to 177,590 shares, valued at $25.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 201,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).