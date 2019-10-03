Encana (ECA) Valuation Declined While Jvl Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $11.40 Million; Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $1.18 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 21,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 120,418 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, up from 98,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 1.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 2.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 2.35 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05 million, down from 4.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 7.98 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $207.96 million for 6.67 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.