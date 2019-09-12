Encana (ECA) Stock Value Declined While Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased by $10.87 Million Its Position; American Capital Management Decreased Its Cyberark Software (CYBR) Position by $10.93 Million; Valuation Rose

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 86,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 844,189 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.92M, down from 930,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.65M shares traded or 230.89% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 2.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 81,415 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $418,000, down from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 24.24 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 1.26M shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp Com (NYSE:DRE) by 177,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $214.55M for 7.41 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90 million for 118.48 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.