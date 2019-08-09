Encana (ECA) Stock Value Declined While Advisor Partners Upped Holding by $359,044; Rpm International Delaware (RPM) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Raised Position by $941,862

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 156.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 51,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 83,973 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, up from 32,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 28.67M shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc Delaware (RPM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 16,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 439,138 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49M, up from 422,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc Delaware for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.51. About 970,601 shares traded or 56.62% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Commerce Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.7% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 4,941 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Kentucky-based River Road Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.84% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested 1.95% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 39,673 shares. Town Country Comml Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.33% or 11,793 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.01% or 214,607 shares in its portfolio. 809,368 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Verition Fund Management Limited Com reported 8,295 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Btim Corp has 334,869 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,620 shares. Cap Guardian Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (NYSE:APU) by 12,953 shares to 82,936 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

