Encana (ECA) Stock Declined While Atwood & Palmer Lowered by $2.38 Million Its Stake; Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose While Palisade Capital Management Decreased by $624,976 Its Holding

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 25.31 million shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 5,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 29,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 35,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 6.52 million shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 6,025 shares to 232,755 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,743 shares to 233,661 shares, valued at $14.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.33 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.