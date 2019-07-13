Encana (ECA) Stake Raised by Jvl Advisors Llc; Ancora Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Varian Med Sys (VAR) by $2.28 Million as Share Value Declined

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.94M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 16,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,831 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 77,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 386,959 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $3.64 million activity.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P Closes Higher as U.S. Temporarily Eases Huawei Restrictions – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For ADMA, Regulatory Setback For Apyx, Achieve Life Sciences Smoking Cessation Drug Trial – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Lc invested in 0.13% or 867,264 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Comm National Bank & Trust owns 8,141 shares. Conning owns 1,921 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Co Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 24 shares. 201,402 were accumulated by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Earnest Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Fiduciary Trust Company holds 0.03% or 7,572 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp reported 3,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability accumulated 2,746 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited reported 2,231 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). D L Carlson Investment Gp holds 25,651 shares.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.68 million for 29.58 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 7,288 shares to 34,724 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 83,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).