Encana (ECA) Stake Maintained by Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc; Bradley Foster & Sargent Raised Peoples United Financial (PBCT) Holding by $5.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 28.04 million shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (PBCT) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 315,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 508,769 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 193,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Peoples United Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 3.71M shares traded or 12.08% up from the average. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $295.8M; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.05%; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C

More notable recent People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cris Sigovitch Joins People’s United Bank as Senior Vice President and Head of Treasury Management – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SDY, PBCT, ORI, CAH – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “People’s United (PBCT) Meets Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third (FITB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 3,703 shares to 122,932 shares, valued at $20.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,382 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Hedged Eq (DXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 92,200 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company holds 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) or 56,095 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). 11,000 were reported by Yorktown Management And Rech. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 9.91 million shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Css Lc Il stated it has 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Guggenheim Cap Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 175,893 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc holds 16,004 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 1,320 shares. Wellington Shields Lc has 10,707 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs has 0.01% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Zeke Capital Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 24,633 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 29,350 shares. Invesco holds 14.50M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alberta gas firms propose limiting output in exchange for royalty credits – FP – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil, TC, Encana, Ensco and Equinor – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 10,276 shares to 26,544 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 201,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).