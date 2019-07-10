Encana (ECA) Stake Maintained by Amg National Trust Bank; Bp Plc (BP) Shares Declined While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lifted Its Stake

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 42,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,361 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 159,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 3.88M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGN NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION; 10/04/2018 – BP: BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE IS BACK DOWN TO $50/BBL; 21/05/2018 – BP Signs Pact With Venture Global for U.S. LNG Export Project; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras reaffirms commitment to BP strategic alliance; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC -BP WIND ENERGY, THROUGH UNIT, SIGNED A PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO INSTALL A HIGH-STORAGE BATTERY AT ITS TITAN 1 WIND FARM IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 01/05/2018 – BP 1Q OIL TRADING WAS `ABOVE AVERAGE,’ CFO GILVARY SAYS; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT AKER BP HAS TODAY AWARDED ODFJELL DRILLING A 2 YEAR FIRM DRILLING CONTRACT WITH 1+1 YEAR OPTIONAL PERIODS; 18/04/2018 – PEMEX CEO TO MEET BP, PREMIER OIL IN UK LEG OF TRIP; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- CURRENTLY EXPECT COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF VENTURE GLOBAL CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN 2022

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 1063.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 235,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,183 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 22,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. It closed at $4.84 lastly. It is down 49.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,590 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).