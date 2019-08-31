Encana (ECA) Shares Declined While Westchester Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Berkshire Partners Increases Position in Transdigm Group (TDG)

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 985,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 3.35M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 20.85 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $538.32. About 422,887 shares traded or 33.58% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr holds 1,125 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 651 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe). Cookson Peirce & Commerce accumulated 56,792 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Saba Cap Mngmt Lp holds 2,500 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.17% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 131,182 shares. New York-based Kemnay Advisory has invested 0.74% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs invested in 1,858 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 33 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP holds 30,000 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 43 shares. 15 were reported by Com Of Vermont. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0.02% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,172 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.04% or 6,417 shares. Sei Investments holds 11,098 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity.

