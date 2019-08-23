Encana (ECA) Shares Declined While Westchester Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Wex (WEX) Stock Value Rose While Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lifted by $4.92 Million Its Stake

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 985,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 3.35 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24 million, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 5.32 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 25,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 117,922 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 92,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $207.4. About 14,232 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge

