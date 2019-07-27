Encana (ECA) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Graham Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding by $3.51 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.33 million, down from 8.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.54 million shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $281.81 million for 5.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana +4% as Q4 earnings, production come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Favorite Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Contrarian Investors: 2 Oversold Stocks to Consider Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 26,992 shares to 58,572 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 36,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

