Encana (ECA) Shareholder Twin Focus Capital Partners Upped Position by $392,763 as Stock Value Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.91 Million

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 28.04M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 861,507 are owned by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,636 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 157,157 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 32,238 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Washington Tru has 1.51% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Convergence Invest Prtnrs Lc accumulated 22,183 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Lc Ca holds 2.28% or 28,310 shares. Atwood Palmer invested 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gw Henssler & Assocs has invested 0.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research has 1.27 million shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability owns 22,245 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 39,063 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Perritt Capital Mngmt owns 1,836 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 5,463 shares to 35,966 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,801 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).