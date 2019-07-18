Encana (ECA) Shareholder Twin Focus Capital Partners Raised Holding; Discovery (DISCK) Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $378,500

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 15,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 83,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 1.74M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 19.75 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfa Intl Small Cap Value Fund (DISVX) by 526,531 shares to 12,965 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dfa Us Large Cap Value Fund (DFLVX) by 23,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,594 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ).

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,710 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 182,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,590 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).