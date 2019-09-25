Encana (ECA) Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $4.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Manor Road Capital Partners Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Has Decreased by $113.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 234,671 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 804,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.44M, down from 5.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 9.62M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $751.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 450,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $61.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.67 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $216.36 million for 7.30 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.