Encana (ECA) Shareholder Jvl Advisors Increased Its Stake; Enerplus (ERF) Valuation Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 176,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 806,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 982,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 986,162 shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 36.43 million shares traded or 49.05% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cryoport Inc by 27,561 shares to 121,467 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 9,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

